[Breaking] Cocaine saga: PSC suspends Abba Kyari’s men, issues fresh directive to IGP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended two senior police officers working with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department (FIID) of the Nigeria Police Force in connection with the ongoing investigation of a 25kg cocaine deal involving embattled former IRT Commander, DCP Abba Kyari.

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, said the senior officers: IRT second in Command, ACP Sunday Ubua, and Assistant ASP James Bawa, have been suspended from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices.

“The PSC has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa, from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices with effect from Monday, February 14, 2022.

“The two police officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force. They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” the statement read in part.

“The Commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, dated February 16, 2022, and signed by Hon. Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Honourable Chairman, IGP Musiliu Smith (retd).

“The Commission in the letter titled: Re- Investigation into seizure and Transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau, stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the commission has approved the suspension of the officers until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them,” the spokesperson further stated.

According to Ani, “The commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations.”

Similarly, he said the IGP was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the powers of delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru, who is currently at large, whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action.”

In the same vein, the commission also directed the IGP to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The commission is in receipt of a copy of IGP’s letter on the subject matter with Reference number CB: 4099/FHQ/ABJ/Vol16/151 dated 14th February 14, 2022, and addressed to Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), Chairman of the NDLEA,” the statement added.