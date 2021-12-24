[Breaking] Collapse: TCN restores electricity to affected Lagos communities



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Friday night, said it energised the second 330kV Akangba-Ikeja West line, which before the fire incident, collapsed its five towers, had served as a redundant line on that axis.

The company in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, Friday noon, had disclosed that the inferno caused by a vandalized pipeline along Isheri Olofin, off Igbando – LASU expressway of Lagos state, caused massive damage to its 330kV Ikeja-West Akangba transmission line 1, burning off a large portion of the conductor.

This, it said, had triggered a resistant pull on the high-tension towers along the line route causing five of them to collapse.

But Mrs Mbah in her new statement, which qouted the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), TCN Engr. Dr. Sule Abdulaziz, who flew in from Abuja to inspect the site of the incident, said the second 330kV line which tripped during the incident was patrolled by TCN engineers and certified okay before it was energised.

The line, he noted, was energised about Friday, and now wheeled 121MW to the Akangba Transmission Substation.

This, he noted, meant that areas under Ikeja Disco whose supply were affected by the pipeline fire incident will now have normal supply of electricity.

“In view of the importance of transmission line redundancy, Engr. Abdulaziz said TCN has already directed two contractors to mobilize to site to commence the reconstruction of the towers and 330kV line,” the MD said.

He reiterated the need for everyone to be part of the fight against vandalism of the nation’s assets.