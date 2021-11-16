Breaking: Commotion as another deadly blasts erupt

Two explosions have hit the centre of the Ugandan capital Kampala.

One blast took place near parliament, with the other going off close to the city’s police headquarters.

There are fears people may have been killed or injured in the explosions. A reporter for NTV Uganda said he saw pieces of flesh scattered in the road.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but the Ugandan authorities have blamed previous bombings on Islamist militants.

Ugandan forces are part of an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia fighting al-Shabab, an insurgent group allied to al-Qaeda.

Last month, the Islamic State group said it was behind an attack on a bar in Kampala which killed a 20-year-old waitress.

Proceedings in parliament have been called off and MPs advised not to come to the building following Tuesday’s blast.