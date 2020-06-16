Breaking: Conditions necessary before schools ‘ll reopen – FG

As Nigerians await school reopening date, the federal government has asked various institutions of learning to start making plans ahead of time.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who handed down the task on Tuesday in Abuja during 2020 policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said, Nwajiuba said all schools must have hand-washing facilities; body temperature checks and body disinfectants at all entering points including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc.

He made it clear that the premises of each institution “must be decontaminated”.

The minister directed that all efforts “must be geared towards maintenance of the highest level of hygiene”.

Schools must ensure “physical distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces”.

He commended institutions that responded promptly with different innovations, “including the manufacturing of some of the facilities that are required to attend to the COVID-19 pandemic”.