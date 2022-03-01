[Breaking] Constitution review: Reps veto selves on right to override President

The House of Representatives has voted against a Bill seeking a special procedure for the National Assembly to override the veto of a sitting president on transmitted proposed legislations

During the ongoing voting on the 68 recommended Bills by the Deputy Speaker Idris Wase-led Special Committee for the review of the 1999 Constitution on Tuesday, 284 members voted “Yes”, 10 voted “No”, while there was no record of abstinence.

The Bill failed at that level as it didn’t secure the required 4/5 (288) yes votes to scale through.

