Breaking: Conte exits Tottenham

Manager Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent after 16 months in charge.

In a statement on Sunday, the club said, “We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

“Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.”

Club Chairman Daniel Levy said, “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

