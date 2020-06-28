Breaking – Coronavirus: Over 500, 000 people dead globally

The worldwide coronavirus death toll has passed 500,000 according to Johns Hopkins University.

One in four of those deaths occurred in the US, researchers say, as the country is also responsible for a quarter of the world’s 10 million cases.

Brazil has around one in nine of the 500,00 deaths with the current toll topping 57,000, The Sun report.

The UK has the third-worst death toll in the world, with 43,634 fatalities from Covid-19.

There has been an increase of more than 1million cases since June 21 alone, as the epicentre moved to Latin America.

The virus has also exploded across India, one of the world’s most populous countries, with over 500,000 cases and 16,095 deaths according to Johns Hopkins data.

Experts say all of these figures significantly undercount the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing and missed mild cases.

The actual death toll is believed to be much higher, with critics suggesting China doctored their official figures.

China’s current toll is recorded at 4,641 deaths.