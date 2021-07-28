Breaking: Court acquits El-Zakzaky, wife of criminal charges

From Kaduna state comes a report that Justice Gideon Kurada of Kaduna High Court has discharged and acquited the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

Counsel to Zakzaky, Marshal Abubakar, who spoke after the secret trial in Kaduna, said the court upheld their no-case submission and agreed the case lacks merit.

The IMN leader and his wife stood trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, among other criminal charges since December 2015, following a clash between his followers and convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai in Zaria.

The court had fixed July 28 for ruling in the no-case submission filed by Zakzaky.

Justice Gideon Kurada had fixed the date after the prosecution and counsel to the defendants addressed the court on the no-case submission prayer

Details loading…