A High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue state capital, has restrained the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, from parading himself as chairman of the party.

The order was issued on Monday by W.I. Kpochi, the presiding judge, in response to Conrad Terhide Utaan’s motion ex parte, with the motion number MHC/633/2023.

Following the order, the suite was adjourned till April 17, 2023 for further hearing.

Details loading…

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp