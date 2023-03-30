Breaking: Court grants Journalist Agba Jalingo bail

A Cross River-based journalist, Agba Jalingo, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over an alleged two count charges bordering on false publication intended to cause, annoyance, ill will and insult.

Blueprint had earlier reported that Jalingo was accused of defaming Elizabeth Ayade, the wife of Frank Ayade, Cross River governor’s brother on Monday March 27, 2023.

Agba’s counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, appealed to the Court to admit the defendant to Court in liberal terms especially as the prosecution did not oppose the bail application by filing a counter affidavit.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe Esq, said they were not objecting to the bail application.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday March 30, 2023, Justice Zainab Abubakar, granted Agba to bail with a bond of N500,000 and one surety in like sum.

Justice Abubakar said having perused through the application especially paragraphs 10 to 15, 17, and 18 of the affidavit in support of the motion, stated that the surety must own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the Court of which the titled documents must be deposited with the Deputy Registrar in charge of litigations of the Courts.

Furthermore, the surety must depose to an affidavit of means before the Deputy Registrar, litigations of the Court.

Also, she ruled that Citizen Jalingo will remain remanded until his bail conditions are met.

The matter was adjourned until May 31, 2023, for trial.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

