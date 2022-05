Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has been granted N500 million bail with one surety in like sum by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Justice Inyang Ekwo okayed Okorocha’s released on bail, after he dismissed a counter-affidavit the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed against him.

Details loading…

