Breaking: Court issues fresh order on INEC ‘s voter registration deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered by the Federal High Court in Abuja not to stopped voter registration on 30 June 2022.

Honourable Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

SERAP and 185 concerned Nigerians had in early June filed the lawsuit against INEC asking the court to “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.”

In the suit, SERAP had asked the court for “an order restraining INEC, its agents, privies, assigns, or any other person(s) claiming through it from discontinuing the continuous voters’ registration exercise from the 30th June 2022 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

However, the suit has adjourned to June 29, 2022 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

