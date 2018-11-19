Breaking: Court remands OAU professor over sex-for-mark scandal

Justice Maurine Onyetenu of a Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, has ordered the remand of Professor Richard Akindele, of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, for allegedly demanding sex from his student, Monica Osagie.

The accused Professor was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, on a four count charges before the court on Monday.

The ICPC alleged that the accused unlawfully demanded sex from his student and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section A (1)(2) of the corrupt practices and other related offences.

“That you Professor Richard Iyiola Akindele on 16 September, 2018, did unlawfully solicit for sex from your student Monica Osagie, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 of the corrupt practices and other related offences, 2000.

He was also alleged to have unlawfully had WhatsApp conversation with Osagie sometimes in June 2018, and thereby committed an offence contrary to the law.

The accused Professor who was said to be a lecturer in the department of Management and Accounting, pleaded not guilty to the four count charges levelled against him by the ICPC.

His Counsel, Mr. F. Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail noting that he is a known professor and can not jump bail.

But, the prosecutor, a Senior legal officer with the ICPC, Mr. Kehinde Adetoye, opposed the oral bail application of the counsel, noting that the accused has refused to appear at the commission since he was granted administrative bail.

He said, “we have been making efforts since 5th of November to effect the service of the process. They have refused to come back and they were not reachable on mobile phone. We were surprised to see them here today. We just served them the process.

Justice Onyetenu however directed counsel to the accused to file a formal application for the bail of his client.

She ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter to November 27 for definite hearing.

