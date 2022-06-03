Breaking: Court sends Osinachi’s husband to prison, orders accelerated trial

Peter Nwachukwu, husband to late popular gospel singer, Osinachi, has been sent to Kuje prison by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Wuse.

Justice Ngozi Nwosu-Iheme, in a ruling on Friday, ordered that Nwachukwu remains in custody until the conclusion of his trial.

The judge gave the ruling after Nwachukwu pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge, bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others, brought against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

She ordered that the suspect be remanded at the correctional facility while the trial was adjourned to June 16 and June 17.

The gospel singer died on April 8, and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the victim to domestic violence, which led to her death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

