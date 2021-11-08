Breaking: Court sentences ex-pension boss, Maina, to 8 years in prison for stealing, money laundering

A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, has been convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison by the federal high court for money laundering.

The judgement was delivered in Abuja on Monday by Justice Okon Abang.

Justice Abang found Maina guilty on all the 12-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred against him and his company, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.

Justice Abang held that the anti-graft agency successfully established the essential ingredients of the offences contained in the charge, beyond a reasonable doubt.

Details loading…