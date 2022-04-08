Breaking: Court strikes out 8 terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, has struck out eight out of the 15 count charges preferred by the federal government against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Nyako freed Nnamdi Kanu on the eight counts on Friday, while ruling on a preliminary objection filed by the IPOB leader challenging the validity of the 15-count amended charge preferred against him by the federal government.

“In this instant preliminary objection application, I have read the counts and come to the conclusion that counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offense against the Defendant.

“‘Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 shows some allegations, which the Defendant has to answer.

“The court shall proceed to try the defendant on those counts,” Justice Nyako ordered.