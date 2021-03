A Nigerian medical doctor Dr. Cyprian Nyong of the National Hospital, Abuja on Friday became the first to receive a jab of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines.

His vaccination marked the official commencement of the exercise in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, flagged off the exercise on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

