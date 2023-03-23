Breaking: Crisis hits Kogi assembly, 9 lawmakers, 5 LGA chairmen suspended

Kogi State House of Assembly, Thursday, suspended nine of it’s members on alleged terrorism.

Seven Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen and three vice chairmen were also suspended on account of anti-party activities.

The suspended lawmakers include Daniya Rayin of Bassa constituency, Muktar Bajeh, Okehi constituency, Kilani Olumo, Ijumu constituency, Moses Akande, Ogori-Magongo constituency, Lawi Ahmed, Okene one, constituency Atule Igbunu, Ibaji constituency, Suleiman Attajachi Musa, IDAH, constituency Aderonke Aro, Yagba West constituency and Bello Hassan Abdullahi, Ajaokuta constituency.

The suspended charmen with their vice chairmen include Ogori-magongo, Kabba-Bunu, and Bassa, while those with suspended chairmen are Yagba West, Adavi, Ajaokuta, and Ibaji.

The suspension of the lawmakers followed a correspondence from Governor Yahaya Bello to the speaker, while that of the council chairmen and vice chairmen was based of a correspondence from the State APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello.

Reading both letters at plenary, the Speaker Prince Mathew Kolawole, said the correspondence from the governor alleged that the lawmakers were involved in terrorist activities based on security report while the correspondence from the state APC Chairman alleged that the chairmen and some vice chairmen carried out anti-party activities in the just concluded elections

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

