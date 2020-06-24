Breaking: Crisis hits WWE as many test positive for Coronavirus

WWE has been rocked by a series of positive tests for coronavirus, according to reports.

The megabucks wrestling organisation has been hosting shows without fans at its Florida Performance Center.

Pro Wrestling Sheet claims “multiple people” – including in-ring talent – are confirmed as having caught the Covid-19 virus.

WWE chiefs have reportedly ordered another round of testing to make sure the virus has not spread among production staff.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 5,500 people on Wednesday as the state struggles to contain the pandemic.

SmackDown is due to be aired on Friday, with Monday Night RAW the next event on the schedule.

Vince McMahon’s organisation has lost Charlotte Flair for eight months as the superstar needs a break for surgery and personal time.

And according to talkSPORT, Flair is unlikely to feature in the ring again in 2020.

A source told them: “There’s a zero percent chance Charlotte returns for SummerSlam.”

In another huge blow, Ellias could potentially miss WrestleMania 37 next March through injury.

The 32-year-old, real name Jeffrey Sciullo, suffered a torn pectoral muscle recently.

The Drifter is set to be sidelined for a long time due to the blow – but now it seems the damage was worse than first thought.

And Fightful Select’s podcast claims he may not be back to compete on the Grandest Stage of All.