Breaking: Dambazau dumps APC, joins NNPP in Kano



Member representing Takai/ Sumaila federal constituency of Kano state, Hon Shamsudeen Bello Dambazau has announced his decision to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) under the leadership of Engr Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.



Dambazau who did not site the reasons for his defection, however said unfortunate development within the APC in the state necessitated the recent move.



In a terse statement released to journalists, Hon. Dambazau stressed that sincere sacrifices have to be made in a bid to solve “deep rooted national problems”, hence the need to move on.



“Today, I Hon Shamsudeen Bello Dambazau has formally decamped to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) under the leadership of Engr Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, a man of Integrity and respect.



“This came after due consultations with my team and Supporters.



“However, Unfortunately, recent developments within the Party make it almost impossible to continue participating and making productive contributions to the advantage of the party and the people of my constituency.



“Our national problems are deep rooted and require that we all make sincere sacrifices towards rescuing our constituencies, states and country at large.



“My commitment to rescuing my constituency and Kano State remains firm even if the routes vary.



“I wish to extend my apprecition personally for the opportunity to serve within the party but it is time I move on to where our interests align.” The statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

