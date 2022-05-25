Breaking: David Ombugadu emerges Nasarawa PDP governorship candidate

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. David Ombugadu, has been declared winner of the Nasarawa state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr. Bature Musa, declared Ombugadu winner of the primary election held in Nasarawa local government area of the state on Wednesday.

He said Ombugadu polled 247 votes to defeat Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo (Rtd) who scored 203 votes.

He said total accredited delegates were 450 and all of them voted.

“Having secured a total of 247, I therefore declare Hon. David Ombugadu the winner of the Nasarawa state governorship primary election,” Musa said.

In an interview with newsmen, Ombugadu appreciated God for the victory and promised to ensure that PDP emerges victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In an interview, Angbazo described the election as free and fair and pledged to work closely with Ombugadu and others to ensure victory for the party.

Blueprint reports that Mr. Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information and aspirant withdrew from the contest during the process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

