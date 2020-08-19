Breaking: Day after Military mutiny, Mali President resigns

Keita

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by soldiers on Tuesday, BBC is reporting.

In a televised address, he said he was also dissolving the government and parliament, adding: “I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power.”

He and PM Boubou Cissé were taken to a military camp near the capital Bamako, drawing international condemnation.

A spokesman for the soldiers called for “a civil political transition leading to credible general elections”.

Mr Keïta won a second term in elections in 2018, but there has been anger over corruption, the mismanagement of the economy and a dispute over legislative elections. It has prompted several large protests in recent months.

There has also been anger among troops about pay and over a continuing conflict with jihadists.

Wearing a surgical mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Keïta resigned in a brief address on state television.

“If today, certain elements of our armed forces want this to end through their intervention, do I really have a choice?” he asked.

“I hold no hatred towards anyone, my love of my country does not allow me to,” he added. “May God save us.”

A televised statement was read out early on Wednesday on behalf of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

Air force deputy chief of staff Col-Major Ismaël Wagué said: “Civil society and political social movements are invited to join us to create together the best conditions for a civil political transition leading to credible general elections for the exercise of democracy through a roadmap that will lay the foundations for a new Mali.”

He added: “As of today, all air and land borders are closed until further notice. A curfew is in place from 09:00 to 17:00 until further notice.”

Flanked by soldiers, Col Wagué said: “Our country is sinking into chaos, anarchy and insecurity mostly due to the fault of the people who are in charge of its destiny,”

