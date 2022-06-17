Breaking: Days after APC primary, impeachment rocks Kogi

Barely a week after Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, lost at the All progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, impeachment has reigned supreme at the Kogi state House of Assembly as four principal officers were removed from office and later suspended from the House for gross misconduct and arbitrary use of office.

The Principal officers are; Rt. Hon. Ahmed Muhammed of (Deputy speaker), Hon. Bello Hassan Balogun (Majority Leader), Hon. Idris Ndako (Deputy Majority Leader), and Hon. Edoko Moses Ododo (Chief Whip).

The House, however, announced Hon. Alfa Momoh Rabiu, a lawmaker representing Ankpa II, as the new Deputy Speaker.

Other new principal officers elected are Hon. Muktar Bajeh, Okehi (Majority Leader), Umar Isah Tanimu, Lokoja 1 (Deputy Majority Leader), Enema Paul, Dekina /Okura (Deputy Chief Whip), and Ahmed Dahiru, Okene II (Chief Whip).

17 lawmakers were present and signed the impeachment of Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and the suspension of three other principal officers in the house.

According to an unidentified source, the latest development was as a result of delegates from the state who failed to vote for the 47-year-old Kogi state governor at the primary.

Other sources also said that the development was as a result of the power play between the state deputy governor, David Onoja, and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Muhammed Asuku, who some thought are warming up to take over from their principal in 2024.

