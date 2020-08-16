Breaking: De Bruyne beats Mane, Vardy, others, named Premier League Player of the season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Belgian playmaker beat Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Leicester’s Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy to the award.

De Bruyne was the only Manchester City player to be nominated for the prize after they relinquished their Premier League title to Liverpool following two seasons as champions.

But even if City’s domestic campaign fell short of their previous lofty standards, De Bruyne enjoyed his most productive season since arriving at the Etihad in 2015.

As well as recording 20 assists – equalling the league record set by Thierry Henry in 2003 – he also scored 13 times to help City finish as the division’s highest scorers for the third successive season.

Klopp held off competition from Frank Lampard, Chris Wilder and Brendan Rodgers to win the award.

Despite Liverpool winning last season’s Premier League title, De Bruyne still gave everyone a reminder of why he was the top flight’s outstanding player in 2019/20 with an eye-catching display against the Reds at the Etihad back in July.

Premier League 2019/20 Player of the Season nominees

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Jordan Henderson Liverpool Danny Ings Southampton Sadio Mane Liverpool Nick Pope Burnley Jamie Vardy Leicester