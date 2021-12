A new Och’Idoma, a paramount Ruler of the Idoma Nation has emerged.

He is Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, a Pastor with Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

Pastor John will now succeed the late Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa.

The 52-year-old cleric defeated Andrew Idakwu and Sunday Echono to emerge as the new king of Idoma land.

Pastor John will recognised as a first class traditional ruler.

