[Breaking] Defection: Again, Ayade’s fate hangs as court shifts judgment

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has once again shifted the judgment on the defection of Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to April 7.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the adjournment after taking the addresses of the parties on the judgement delivered by the court of appeal in Enugu.

Blueprint reports that the court had earlier fixed March 25 for the judgment which was later rescheduled to April 6 until this new development.

The new development was consequent upon a letter by Mike Ozekhome SAN, counsel to the governor, who drew the attention of the court to a judgment of the Court of Appeal which made the court requested the counsels in the parties for address on the matter.

But after taking the parties’ addresses on the court of appeal judgement, the presiding Judge then fixed April 7 for judgement.