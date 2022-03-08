[Breaking] Defection: Vacate office now, court orders Umahi, deputy

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has asked Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi and his deputy Kelechi Igwe to vacate their offices immediately on account of their defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo, said the APC which is the second defendant in the suit failed to challenge the case of the plaintiff.

The Judge said instead the party focused on the competence of the plaintiff case and not on the substantive suit.

Details loading…