Breaking: Delegates affirm ex-Nasarawa governor, Tanko Al-Makura, as APC south senatorial candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Nasarawa south district, Saturday, affirmed Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to represent them at the senate for a second term.

The election, conducted through a voice vote, in Lafia, was presided by the returning officer to the zone’s primary election committee chairman, Abdullahi Garba Abbas.

Abbas urged delegates to stick to APC during the next election.

The delegates further assured of their support to Senator Al-Makura to enable him win in the next general elections.

Thereafter, chairman of the appeal committee of the APC primary election for the zone, Umar Gashua, sought to know if there were any objections to affirmation of Senator Al-Makura as candidate of the APC for the Nasarawa South.

Addressing the delegates shortly after the affirmation, Al-Makura pledged to be loyal to the APC right from the national level to his polling unit to ensure that the party grow from strength to strength.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

