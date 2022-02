Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has kept out Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala from the squad expected to face Cote d’ivoire in the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for Friday February 18, 2022 inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

The match kicks off 4pm.

Oshoala exclusion may not be unconnected to a strange ‘depression-like’ post she tweeted on her Twitter account, before she eventually removed it.

See full list of the Super Falcons on the lineup to face Lady Elephants.