Edo state House of Assembly has just impeached deputy speaker Hon. Yekini Idiaye

Blueprint gathered that Idiaye was impeached during plenary, but could not ascertain why he was removed as at the time of filling this report.

Idiaye recently declared his support for All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Osagie Ize-Iyamu ahead of election in Edo state.

