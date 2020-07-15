Breaking: Despite another David Luiz howler, Arsenal beat Premier League Champions

Arsenal put their North London derby woes behind them by responding with a 2-1 victory over Premier League Champions Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Sadio Mane put the visitors ahead with a cool finish in the 20th minute after Andy Robertson whipped in his iconic low cross from the left-hand side.

However, an atypical mistake from Virgil Van Dijk witnessed Alexander Lacazette equalise for Mikel Arteta’s side on the half hour mark before Reiss Nelson turned the tie on its head just before the break.

The surprising victory shoots The Gunners up to ninth in the table only two points behind local rivals Tottenham in seventh.

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.