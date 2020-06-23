Blueprint understands that defender Brazilian David Luiz has secured a fresh two-year deal with Arsenal despite his calamitous display verses Brighton, a performance that contributed to the Gunners defeat some days ago.

Luiz left Chelsea and joined Arsenal last year after falling out of Blues perking order.

A veteran football Journalist in England Mark Mann-Bryans earlier wrote via his Twitter handle, “Expecting official confirmation some point this evening but I understand David Luiz has signed a new contract at #AFC.”

Details loading…