Breaking: Despite failing to pick 2022 World Cup ticket, Super Eagles rise in latest FIFA ranking

Less than 24 hours after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals scheduled for Qatar, the Nigeria is now rated as 30th best country in the world.

Prior to the current ranking, Nigeria was at 32nd position, and the country has now moved two places in latest FIFA ranking.

In Africa, Nigeria is ranked 3rd best football nation after Senegal and Morocco

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana who stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the quadrennial showpiece moved a place from 61 to 60.

2022 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON champions, Senegal are number one in Africa and now the 20th best team in the world.

Behind Nigeria are Egypt, Tunisia and Cameroon in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

However, Brazil is the number one best team in the world, followed by Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Netherlands, making the top 10.