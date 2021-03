Three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) detained by Oyo Police Command after suspected Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, was arrested have been released on bail.

They were released after the intervention of the Oyo State Government and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adamson Tuesday at Iyaganku police station around 5.40pm.

Police is yet to react on the latest development as at the time of filling this report.

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.