Breaking: Diri remains Bayelsa governor, Tribunal rules

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has just affirmed the election of incumbent governor Duoye Diri.

The tribunal on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by Owei Tongue Woniwei, the candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal delivered by a member of the three-man tribunal, sitting in Abuja, further held that the state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Owhrudjapko, was qualified to contest the election having fulfilled the provision of Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The tribunal said the alleged error on the certificate was corrected by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which was corroborated by an NYSC Director.

