Breaking: Disquiet as gunmen invade Anambra community, kill late Dora Akunyili’s husband

Gunmen, Tuesday, killed Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of late Prof. Dora, former Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug and Administration (NAFDAC).

Sources said that Dr Akunyili was shot dead by gun bearing women at Nkpor junction in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state while returning from an event where his late wife was honoured by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch.

Although, the state police Command was yet to confirm the report, a viral video showed where the deceased in pool of his own blood and battered faced struggle to stand up from the ground but could not.



“God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless. I was with this man yesterday (Tuesday) same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.

“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of N500, 000 to the association. He was there with his son, Obum now working with Anambra state government. We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles. Obum was in a white Hilux, while the man was in a big Jeep (i think Prado). God have mercy!”a source stated.

Another source alleged that he was not the target but “His sin is that his security want to clear the road because of a heavy traffic at Nkpor. Some girls and boy with covered face started shooting at them immediately they saw the security guy clearing the road. He saw what was happening and wanted to move out of his jeep, the girls faced him and fired him.”