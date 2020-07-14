Breaking: Disquiet as teenage pregnant student commits suicide

A 14-year-old teenager, Anita Haledu Ibrahim, an SS1 student of government science school Andaha has committed suicide.

Anita who is a resident of Angwan Dorowa, Gbuja village, Andaha in Akwang local government area of Nasarawa state was said to have drank herbicide last Saturday which resulted to her death.

Blueprint gathered that Anita got pregnant for her boyfriend, who is also a resident of Andaha, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the source, the father who later found out about the pregnancy, out of anger beat her up severely, of which neighbours came to her aide after they heard a loud cry.

Anita was later found be struggling and holding her stomach while gasping for air after her father’s punishment.

She was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered that she had drank herbicide.

Anita is already being buried in her family residence as at the time of filling this report.

Blueprint further learnt that the boyfriend left to Abuja shortly after he had carnal knowledge of the teenager.

After his relocation to Abuja, he was told that Anita took in for him. He then agreed that he loved her and wanted to marry her.

He informed her family that he would travel back and pay her dowry before Anita finally gave up.