Breaking: Disquiet as Tribunal orders fresh guber poll in Bayelsa

The election of Governor Duoye Diri has been nullified by the Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal thereafter ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a bye-election within 90 days.

The election was nullified Justice Mohammed Sirajo-led three-man panel based on a petition by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, which argued that it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the election.The tribunal ruling can, however, still be challenged at the appeal court.

