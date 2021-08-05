Breaking: Dominic Oneya, ex-NFF President is dead

Former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association Brigadier General Dominic Oneya has passed on.

Oneya led NFA, now Nigeria Football Federation in 2000.

The death of Oneya was disclosed by Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kano state governor on social media.

Oneya, who was the military Governor of Kano State during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

Oneya was military Governor of Kano from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Abacha.

He was also Administrator of Benue State from August 1998 to May 1999 during the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, handing over power to the elected executive governor George Akume on 29 May 1999.

Oneya was Governor of Kano State when the present Governor HE Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was Commissioner of Works and Senator Malam Ibrahim Shekarau was Permanent Secretary (AGS) at that time.

Oneya was born on 26 May 1948 in Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos state. His family is Urhobo. His origin is Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

He attended the Baptist Academy, Yaba, Lagos (1962–1967), then enlisted in the Nigerian Defence Academy in May 1969, earning a commission in the Infantry Corps in September 1971.

Oneya attended the University of Ife, Ile-Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) (1977–1980), earning B.Sc degree in physical education.

He attended the Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna (1983–1984) and the Canadian Land Force Command and Staff College, Kingston, Ontario, Canada (1987–1988).

Command positions during his military career include Adjutant of 31 Infantry Battalion (1971–1972), Instructor at 4 Division Training School (1972–1973) and Instructor at Nigerian Army Military Training College, Jaji (1975–1977).

As a Staff Officer from 1977 he served at Army Headquarters Lagos and in operations with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (1980–1981).

He was Commandant of the Nigerian Army Physical Training School, Zaria (1985–1987), Directing Staff, Command and Staff College, Jaji (1987–1989) and Directing Staff, Ghana Armed Forces College Teshe, Ghana (1989–1991).

He was appointed Commander, 82 Motorized Infantry Brigade, Kano (1993–1995), Commander, 16 Battalion, Nigerian ECOMOG Contingent in Liberia and then Director of administration, Training and Doctrine Command (1995-July 1996).

On 22 August 1996, General Sani Abacha appointed him Administrator of Kano State, Nigeria and later deployed to Benue State during the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, handing over to the elected executive governor George Akume on 29 May 1999.

He retired from Military service on a rank of Brigadier General.