Breaking: Double tragedy as gunmen kidnap Edo late Speaker’s wife, driver

Same day news broke that a former speaker of Edo state House of Assembly Zakawanu Garuba died, his wife and driver have been kidnapped.

They were said to have been abducted on Saturday along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

According to reports, they were said to be on their way to Auchi, Edo state for burial of the former Speaker when the gunmen struck.

Hassana, the wife of the deceased politician, his mother, and three children were riding in a car behind the ambulance carrying his corpse to Auchi in Etsako West local government area for his burial, when they were attacked by kidnappers this afternoon.

Details loading…