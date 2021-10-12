Breaking: DSS frees detained popular Nollywood actor Chinwetalu Agu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released actor, Chiwetalu Agu who was arrested by the service after he was released by Soldiers on October 8, 2021.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas confirmed his release in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the AGN President Steve Eboh to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

Chinwetalu Agu’s ordeal began on October 7 when he was manhandled by soldiers at Upper Iweka area in Onitsha, Anambra state for wearing Biafra colour cloth.