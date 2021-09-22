Breaking: DSS raids, arrests railway vandals, thieves in Jos (Pictures)

The Plateau state command of the Department of Security Services (DSS) on Wednesday raided vandals and thieves of railway property.

The DSS according to its deputy director operations Garba Audu, a retired police inspector, was first arrested Tuesday night driving a vehicle with items and further investigation led to raiding of their stores at Bukuru in Jos South local government area of Plateau state.

He said items recovered were six trucks of railways, 18 roles of electrical cables.

He said the store where the items were retrieved is situated behind the ‘B’ Division of the Nigeria Police Bukuru

He said a Police sergeant police in charge of the railway station Bukuru, and a staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, who is the unit manger kept on shuttling the scene while the DSS operation was going on.

“The retired police inspector Garba Audu, and five others have been arrested. The unit manager of the Bukuru railway station was also arrested,” he said.

Details loading…



