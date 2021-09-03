Breaking: DSS ‘release 2 more Sunday Igboho’s aides’

Tajudeen Irinloye and Uthman Adelabu, two more aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also knownasSunday Igboho have been released by the operatives of Department of Security Services (DSS).

The DSS released them on Friday after two months.

The detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed their release Friday night.

Last week, the DSS released eight of the 12 aides of the Yoruba agitator.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on August 4, 2021, granted bail to the 12 detainees.

Details loading…