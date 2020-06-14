Breaking – Edo 2020: Obaseki set to reveal next move

Obaseki greet Wike

Embattled Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured his supporter that he would reveal what his next move is after due consultations with and Buhari.

Obaseki who disclosed this via his twitter handle on Sunday said, “I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee. I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

Obaseki on Sunday also visited his counterpart Nyesom Wike Portharcourt, the state capital.

