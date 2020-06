Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the party’s primaries held across the 18 local government areas of the state on Monday.

Imo state Governor and chairman, APC primary election committee Hope Uzodinma said Ize-Iyamu scored the highest number of votes at the poll.

The state governorship poll is billed for September 19, 2020.

