Hours after handing over to Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as governor on Thursday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

Obiano, who has been on the Commission’s watchlist for months, was arrested at about 8.30pm, Blueprint gathered.

The former governor was reportedly on his way out of the country to Houston, Texas in the United States.

