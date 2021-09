The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has slumped at the third National Identity Day celebration at the Banquet Hall Villa.

According to the Nigeria Tribune, Bawa was reportedly delivering a goodwill message suddenly stopped, staggered back to his seat, and laid down.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, and other dignitaries held him, after some time, he was guided out of the hall.

Details later…