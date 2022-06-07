Breaking: EFCC deploys ‘beautiful’ female officials to Eagles Square

Blueprint can authoritatively reports that some beautiful female officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the Eagles Square, the venue of the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While some of the operatives were dressed in their official apron, other female officials were in mofty.

The officials of the anti-graft agency are the special convention to monitor illegal use of Naira and other currencies and whether the delegates are selling their votes for the higher bidders.

An activist, Deji Adeyanju had written to the EFCC to monitor the convention, alleging Dollar rain.

Details later…

