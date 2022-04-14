Breaking: EFCC grills Obiano’s wife

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Eberechukwu, the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano over alleged financial fraud, Blueprint gathered.

Ebelechukwu who wants to be a Senator is now being investigated in the custody of EFCC in Abuja.

Mrs Obiano caused a stir after she became involved in a brawl with a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain and wife of Biafra warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, during the swearing-in of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as Anambra State Governor on March 17.

EFCC hierarchy are yet to confirm the latest development.

