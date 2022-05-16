Breaking: EFCC nabs AGF, Ahmed Idris, for N80bn ‘fraud’

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, arrested the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billiong.

A press statement by the EFCC, Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in Abuja, said, “The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja. Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

